Memorial service Tuesday for Doreen Gilbert, 1928-2024

Family and friends will gather Tuesday (April 30) to remember Doreen Gilbert. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Doreen Gilbert, born in August of 1928, in Port Angeles, WA, peacefully passed away on April 1, 2024, in Seattle at the age of 95.

She married George W Gilbert Jr on August 20th, 1955 at Queen of Angels Catholic Church. She was a beloved elementary school teacher in the Seattle School District for over 30 years and later found joy working at the Admiral Bakery.

Doreen dedicated her time to various volunteer endeavors, including St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church, Discovery Shop, tutoring at Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Mt St Vincent.

Kind, generous, and always smiling, Doreen was an animal lover who found happiness in spending time with her pets, friends, and tending to her garden. She was a loyal supporter of the UW Huskies, enjoyed theater performances, and cherished her travel adventures.

Doreen is survived by her daughter Nancy, son-in-law Doug, and nieces Margaret, Phoebe Ann, and Enid. She was preceded in death by her husband, identical twin sister Edith and brother-in-law Jim, her parents Elsie and Fred, her brother-in-law and sister in law, Phoebe and Dick and her nephew Scott.

Doreen’s warm presence and dedication to her community will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Seattle Humane Society in her name.

A service will be held on April 30th at 2:00 pm at St John the Baptist Episcopal Church in West Seattle.