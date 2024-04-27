Little boy found alone at 35th/Avalon. Can you help find his family?

We just got a call from Southwest Precinct police about a sad case they are handling tonight, and they asked if we could help them solve it: People called 911 around 8:30 tonight to report a little boy crossing the street alone at 35th/Avalon. Nobody had reported a missing child, and police checked apartment buildings in the area but so far haven’t figured out whose child he is. They say CPS is on the way, to arrive after midnight, but maybe you know of someone looking for their child who hasn’t yet called police. They describe him as Black, maybe 5 years old or so but not very communicative, at least 3 feet tall, wearing pajamas with a blue top and multicolor bottom, maroon and tan Crocs shoes and black socks. If you have any information that might connect him with his family, call 911. The SPD incident number is 24-114442.