BIZNOTE: QFC stores might get a new owner – and/or a new name

(WSB photo, West Seattle Junction QFC)

As the Kroger/Albertsons grocery mega-merger plan continues moving forward, reports today say Kroger is planning to sell hundreds of stores to alleviate some concerns related to the merger. The buyer would be C&S Wholesale Grocers, a wholesale supplier that also operates some grocery stores in other states. The deal would include the QFC brand name, under which two West Seattle stores operate (The Junction and Westwood Village). According to Kroger’s announcement, any QFC stores not sold in the deal “will be re-bannered into one of the retained Kroger or Albertsons Cos. banners following the close of the transaction.” (Albertsons’ best-known “banner” around here is Safeway.) Also according to the announcement, Washington would be the state with the most stores affected – “104 Albertsons Cos. and Kroger stores” would be sold. (We haven’t yet found the list of specific stores.) The $1.9 billion deal would take effect after the Kroger/Albertsons merger closes – currently expected early next year – the corporation says. Its potential effects have been of concern here for reasons including the current proximity of Kroger and Albertsons stores – the Junction QFC store and Jefferson Square Safeway store are less than a block apart; the Westwood QFC store is just a few blocks from Roxbury Safeway. QFC, owned by Kroger since the late ’90s, has 50+ stores in Washington.