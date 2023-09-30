BIZNOTE: Pizzeria Credo suddenly says goodbye

We just ran up to The Junction after two tips that Pizzeria Credo (4520 California SW) was closing after tonight. One was from John, who reported, “We were just at Credo and Jacques told us this was their final night. Sad they are leaving.” At the restaurant, proprietor Jacques Nawar confirmed to us that this is closing night:

He told us his lease was ending (we noticed earlier this year that the space was listed). He’s not planning to reopen elsewhere, but he is keeping his Panterelli coffee-and-pastry shop elsewhere in The Junction. He opened Pizzeria Credo 10 years ago and has even been featured on the Food Network.