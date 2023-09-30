West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: Pizzeria Credo suddenly says goodbye

September 30, 2023 7:59 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

We just ran up to The Junction after two tips that Pizzeria Credo (4520 California SW) was closing after tonight. One was from John, who reported, “We were just at Credo and Jacques told us this was their final night. Sad they are leaving.” At the restaurant, proprietor Jacques Nawar confirmed to us that this is closing night:

He told us his lease was ending (we noticed earlier this year that the space was listed). He’s not planning to reopen elsewhere, but he is keeping his Panterelli coffee-and-pastry shop elsewhere in The Junction. He opened Pizzeria Credo 10 years ago and has even been featured on the Food Network.

8 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Pizzeria Credo suddenly says goodbye"

  • John September 30, 2023 (8:04 pm)
    Not good news.   They have wonderful pizza.

  • Laura September 30, 2023 (8:18 pm)
    So sad to see them close. The pizza was fantastic! Best wishes to Jacques and also to his longtime pizza chef. We’ll check out the pastry place asap!

  • Paul September 30, 2023 (8:29 pm)
    we will miss pizzeria credo!

  • Kadoo September 30, 2023 (8:36 pm)
    Oh no! I love that place. 

  • Sad pizza lover September 30, 2023 (8:40 pm)
    NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

  • Credo fanatic September 30, 2023 (9:10 pm)
    Best pizza ever. It’s extremely sad to see Jacques get pushed out like this. He is a genuinely good person who cares deeply about his food and community. The truth is that his rent was hiked up 63% by landlord, Leon Capelouto. Absolutely crazy that someone who already has more money than they would ever need could allow their greed to destroy a family business like this.

    • Roddy3 September 30, 2023 (10:03 pm)
      Not surprised. Capelouto is doing a pretty good job of destroying the Junction.

  • jme September 30, 2023 (10:21 pm)
    This is heartbreaking. What a beloved restaurant–it was a joy to eat there. My favorite pizza in any Seattle neighborhood.

