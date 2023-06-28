BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction coffee-and-pastry shop Panterelli opens

Thanks to Dwight for the tip! The coffee/pastry shop that Pizzeria Credo proprietor Jacques Nawar has long had in the works next to Junction Plaza Park is open. Panterelli is all about choux pastry – cream puffs, for example.

This is not the proprietor’s first venture into sweetness – he also operated Naked Crepe for a few years in the northernmost commercial space demolished for the under-construction mixed-use building. The 4210 SW Alaska space where Panterelli is now open was previously Western Jewelry and Coin Exchange (known casually as “the watch shop”). Panterelli’s hours for starters are Wednesdays through Sundays, 8 am-3 pm.