WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 16 notes

(“Live” SDOT traffic cam in the heart of The Junction)

Here’s our highlight list for your last Tuesday of August, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-LOW TIDE: Just after 10 am, the tide was out to -2.3 feet, in summer’s last round of daytime low-low tides.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: Open 11 am-8 pm rain or shine. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL CLOSED: Clouds and below-70s temperatures this afternoon, so the city says it won’t open wading pools today.

TRANSPORTATION PLAN INFO: Today brings the first of four SDOT informational pop-ups at West Seattle libraries to talk about the newly released draft Seattle Transportation Plan, 12 pm-1 pm at Delridge Library (Delridge/Brandon). Here are other ways to get info/offer feedback.

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Also at Lincoln Park, this outdoor salt-water pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day. See the session schedule here.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the air-conditioned Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon): “Are you looking for a new activity to keep your brain sharp and clear? The Senior Center Chess Club welcomes both novice and experienced players. Join us at 1:30 p.m. for lessons, short tutorials, and chess for all levels of expertise.” (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

FREE STEERING-WHEEL LOCKS: If you have an at-risk-for-theft Hyundai or Kia, the Southwest Precinct (2300 SW Webster) is giving away more free steering-wheel locks, 2:30-6:30 pm.

FAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER: 21+ rooftop event at Wildwood Market (9214 45th SW), 4-8 pm, as previewed here, raising money for the donations-and-volunteers-powered festival.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS MEETING POSTPONED: As noted here Monday, the SPS online meeting about “well-resourced schools” has been pushed back to September 26th,

STORYTIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm stories and activities for kids at the Delridge P-Patch, weekly throughout the summer. (5078 25th SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can see the future any time via our event calendar – if you have something to include on it, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!