YOU CAN HELP: Summer party to benefit Fauntleroy Fall Festival

If you haven’t already seen this in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar: You’re invited to a Neighborhood Night Out next Tuesday to benefit the Fauntleroy Fall Festival. It’s a 21+-only event on Wildwood Market‘s rooftop deck at 9214 45th SW with wine, beer, and neighborhood merch, 4-8 pm. All proceeds will go to this year’s Fauntleroy Fall Festival, which is planned October 15th, free to the community as always, powered by fundraising like this as well as other community donations and volunteer help, No need to RSVP for the event – just show up Tuesday (August 29th) at Wildwood (which is a festival sponsor)!