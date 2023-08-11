WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 18 possibilities

(Photo by Jon Anderson)

Before we get to the weekend – here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar!

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of student-grown plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm daily, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

DELRIDGE AND HIAWATHA WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm on the shore at Lincoln Park; session schedule here.

CHERRY CONSIGNMENT ANNIVERSARY: This business on the north side of The Junction is celebrating 14 years! Celebration continues through Monday. Open noon-5 today. (4142 California SW)

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight’s your next chance to visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

KIDS’ NIGHT OUT: Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW) offers a three-hour drop-off, ticketed event for kids 3 to 12, starting at 5:30 pm – more in our calendar listing.

DRAG COCKTAIL HOUR: 6 pm, 21+, at The Locol (7902 35th SW) – meet the queens and kings of Kenyon Hall Cabaret (see below) before the show.

MUSIC AT THE MOUNT: 6 pm free outdoor concert on the south patio at Providence Mount St. Vincent (4831 35th SW), tonight featuring The ABBAgraphs.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

KENYON HALL CABARET: All-ages drag show, 7 pm. (7904 35th SW)

SILENT DISCO AT ALKI: Dance like nobody can hear you (because they can’t)! 7:30 pm, Statue of Liberty Plaza. (61st/Alki)

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $35.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Room 13, Ritual Killing, Beltline, Dulzura, doors 7:30 pm, music 8 pm at The Skylark – $20-$25 sliding. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

