WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business hit by theft

Meeples Games (3727 California SW) is looking for help in solving a theft that happened Tuesday night:

These two individuals were (first) seen outside Meeples; they seemed to be acting a bit strange. So one employee told the other to be on the lookout for them. The two came into the store separately and looked at different areas of the store. They seemed to be causing a distraction from the other person so that one could look at products. The one in the darker clothing with the Target bag was stalking the Magic the Gathering product and slowly started putting Magic the Gathering product into his Target bag. They both asked questions about expensive Magic the Gathering cards and when the one in the darker clothing went to purchase a deck box, the employee behind the counter noted to him that his Target bag wasn’t that full when he came in and asked to see a receipt of purchase for the items. He left immediately. They weren’t seen in any vehicle, at least from what our employees noticed.

If you have any information, the SPD incident number is 23-234751. You can also contact Meeples’ owner Laura at laura@meeplesgames.com.