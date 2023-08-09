WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: More sightings

That’s video sent by Kevin showing what he believed was the same coyote in Seaview noted by Steph in our previou report on readers’ sightings; he saw it last Saturday morning on 48th SW between SW Juneau and SW Raymond. We have two more, as coyotes’ apparent resurgence in our area continues: Leslie emailed today to report, “I spotted a coyote this morning around 6:00 am entering the woods that line the Riverview Playfield, just north of the tennis court.” And Gregg reported that last Saturday night, “At 11:10 pm while walking my dog, I spotted two coyotes running on 55th Ave SW and SW Dakota Street. They took a right on SW Dakota street from 55th Ave SW then a left on 56th Ave SW and continued south on Hillcrest Ave SW. I am guessing they were making their way toward Me-Kwa-Mooks Park and probably looking for rabbits.” Gregg added, “It’s been a few years since I have seen a coyote in the Genesee Hill area.” Since many people have moved here since the days of frequent sightings, we’re reminding you about advice on how to co-exist – especially avoiding providing food sources (from pet food to unaccompanied small pets) – from rabbits to rats, the coyotes can find plenty on their own.