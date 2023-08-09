West Seattle, Washington

09 Wednesday

64℉

WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: More sightings

August 9, 2023 10:44 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Coyotes | West Seattle news | Wildlife

That’s video sent by Kevin showing what he believed was the same coyote in Seaview noted by Steph in our previou report on readers’ sightings; he saw it last Saturday morning on 48th SW between SW Juneau and SW Raymond. We have two more, as coyotes’ apparent resurgence in our area continues: Leslie emailed today to report, “I spotted a coyote this morning around 6:00 am entering the woods that line the Riverview Playfield, just north of the tennis court.” And Gregg reported that last Saturday night, “At 11:10 pm while walking my dog, I spotted two coyotes running on 55th Ave SW and SW Dakota Street. They took a right on SW Dakota street from 55th Ave SW then a left on 56th Ave SW and continued south on Hillcrest Ave SW. I am guessing they were making their way toward Me-Kwa-Mooks Park and probably looking for rabbits.” Gregg added, “It’s been a few years since I have seen a coyote in the Genesee Hill area.” Since many people have moved here since the days of frequent sightings, we’re reminding you about advice on how to co-exist – especially avoiding providing food sources (from pet food to unaccompanied small pets) – from rabbits to rats, the coyotes can find plenty on their own.

Share This

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: More sightings"

  • FL August 9, 2023 (11:29 am)
    Reply

    Wow what is up with all of these coyote sightings all of a sudden? Maybe schools out and there is less foot traffic during the early mornings? It seems like the last few years there have not been much news on coyotes and all of a sudden in the last 2-3 weeks we’ve seen so many sightings already. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.