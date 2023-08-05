WEST SEATTLE WILDLIFE: Two more coyote sightings

We’ve had a resurgence of coyote sightings lately, and we’re publishing the reports because it’s important to understand how to co-exist with them. This morning, Steph and her dogs encountered one in Seaview: “Cayote sighting this morning at 7 a.m. at corner Juneau and 49th. Unfortunately I didn’t have my camera. Not sure if it is newsworthy, but sure took me by surprise as I was walking my dogs.” And on the High Point side of SW Juneau, Zac reported this sighting Tuesday night: “Didn’t get a pic but saw a coyote trot down SW Juneau St from 35th toward the P-patch … 11:30-ish pm.” The state’s “co-existing with coyotes” advice is here. Biggest advice is to not inadvertently leave food out for them (and that includes unaccompanied small pets) – they can find plenty on their own, such as rodents.