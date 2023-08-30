TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday info

6:01 AM: Good morning! It’s Wednesday, August 30th.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Cloudy with a chance of more showers, high in the mid-70s. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:25 am; sunset will be at 7:54 pm.

BACK TO SCHOOL

More local students return to class today – the new school year starts at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic School and the Vashon Island School District

. Our full list of start dates is here.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – regular schedule – check here for advisories. The September “service change” happens Saturday – for West Seattle, the Route 55 suspension and some Route 22 changes are most notable.

Water Taxi – regular schedule. On Labor Day, the West Seattle Water Taxi and its shuttles will run on the Sunday schedule.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service. Check Vessel Watch to see where the boats are.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low-bridge cam:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – alternate route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities). Thank you!