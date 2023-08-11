West Seattle, Washington

11 Friday

UPDATE: Northbound Delridge Way blocked at Genesee after driver hits pedestrian

August 11, 2023 12:15 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

12:15 PM: That was the traffic-camera view a few minutes ago as a collision response blocked northbound Delridge north of the Genesee intersection. This was dispatched as a pedestrian hit by a driver. We haven’t heard anything about the pedestrian’s condition so we’re headed to the scene to try to find out more.

12:20 PM: NB Delridge traffic is being diverted onto WB Genesee, and officers just told dispatch that this will last “for a while.”

12:30 PM: Contrary to that, our crew has been told the street will be reopened shortly – though there’s compounding trouble on the southbound side in the same area (bus-lane repair). The pedestrian, described as an “adult male,” was taken to a hospital for “observation.” No other information on circumstances.

12:46 PM: The northbound lane has reopened. Because of the construction on the southbound side, one northbound lane is being used for southbound traffic.

1 Reply to "UPDATE: Northbound Delridge Way blocked at Genesee after driver hits pedestrian"

  • sam-c August 11, 2023 (12:24 pm)
    Oh man,  I hope the pedestrian is ok.  That intersection has been extra dangerous during construction, with people trying to turn right on Genesee from the lane on the opposite side of the median. Whenever crossing Genesee there, there’s always drivers speeding to take a right, regardless of the pedestrians having the right of way and a walk signal.  The drivers turning right onto Delridge from Genesee are also ones you have to look twice/ three times for.  

