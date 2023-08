From the West Seattle DAV chapter, headquartered at 4857 Delridge Way SW, a message for all veterans:

Do you need help filing a claim for disability? The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) West Seattle Chapter #23 has trained Service Officers to help you with your claim. There is no charge , we are available on a first-come first-serve basis every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 9 AM to 1 PM.

If you have questions, the chapter’s phone number is 206-933-8604.