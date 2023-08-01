HAPPENING NOW: Seafair Parade of Ships 2023

(Added: USS Barry and fireboat Leschi)

12:31 PM: Now in view from Alki, the Seafair Parade of Ships, sailing past West Seattle on the way to the downtown waterfront. Participants as announced:

US Navy: USS Barry (DDG 52), a guided-missile destroyer homeported in Everett

U.S. Coast Guard: USCGC Robert Ward (WPC-1130), a cutter based in Los Angeles, and USCGC Henry Blake (WLM-563), a buoy tender (note: MarineTraffic.com IDs suggest the USCGC Wahoo [WPB 87345] is in the parade instead of or in addition to Robert Ward)

Royal Canadian Navy: HMCS Edmonton (703), HMCS Yellowknife (706), HMCS Nanaimo (MM 702)

The fireboat Leschi is greeting them, too. Photos to come!

12:47 PM: Approaching Duwamish Head. TV and Coast Guard helicopters in the area, too.

1:19 PM: The ships have passed West Seattle and are now downtown-bound, while we head back to HQ. As noted above, USCGC Wahoo sailed instead of USCGC Robert Ward; SPD’s Harbor 2 kept watch after it.