CRIME WATCH: Man shot while driving on southbound Highway 509

12:47 AM: A “scenes of violence” response is headed to a reported shooting victim in a car at Arrowhead Gardens but that’s not where he says he was shot. Dispatch was told the 21-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the left leg after someone in another car shot at his car on southbound Highway 509; he subsequently got off the highway and called 911.

12:52 AM: Police say this is a possible case of “road rage” involving one shot fired “just north of the Myers Way exit.” The vehicle from which the shot was fired is described only as a “black sedan.”

1:04 AM: A few more details – the victim was driving when this happened and was shot in the thigh. He’s being taken to Harborview Medical Center right now.