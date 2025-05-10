West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day and the rest of today/tonight’s local lineup for your Saturday

Yes, some garage sales do happen in garages ..

That’s from Lisa at Sale #356, and this is from Bobby at Sale #59:

Those are two more of the preview pics we received from sellers (see others, featuring unique items, by scrolling through this archive) leading up to today’s marquee event:

WEST SEATTLE COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE DAY: This isn’t just any old WSCGSD, it’s the 20th anniversary, and it’s another record-setting list of sales. More than 570 sellers signed up. As is the case every year, we’ve had some last-minute cancellations; the numbers are in the updates and links atop the WSB page where you’ll find the clickable map (if you’d rather use the printable PDF guide/list, find that here). Sales are all over the peninsula, all sizes, all types; official sale hours are 9 am to 3 pm, but some start early, some end late, some even plan to continue tomorrow. See the sale descriptions as well as locations on both versions of the map, and even if you just stroll to the sale nearest you, have a great day! We’ll start as-it-happens coverage at 9.

Now, today’s other West Seattle happenings – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SET OUT YOUR BAG FOR ‘STAMP OUT HUNGER’: Every year, besides West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, the second Saturday in May also brings “Stamp Out Hunger,” the National Association of Letter Carriers‘ door-to-door food drive. Fill a bag with nonperishable food – the special blue bag, if you got one with your mail this week, or another other sturdy bag – and put it by your mailbox/mail slot early this morning.

CRAFT FAIR AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 8 am-2 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), as part of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (#61!), browse and buy craft creators’ work.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the free weekly group run.

FREE FIT4MOM CLASSES AT ALKI: Three events this morning, including a Family Fun Run at 7:30 am – details in our calendar listing.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free community meditation, 9 am at Inner Alchemy‘s sanctuary/studio (3618 SW Alaska)..

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: The second event is this walk in which you can participate regardless of whether you were on the introductory stroll. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND BRUNCH: La Chingona Taqueria (2940 SW Avalon Way; WSB sponsor) invites you to celebrate both days this weekend with 10 am-2 pm brunch featuring food, drinks, and live music.

MASTER GARDENERS: They’re out again in the community, ready to answer your questions! Saturdays this spring and summer, they’re at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

KENYON HALL SWAP & SPIN: 10 am-3 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW). Record sale, local DJs, “lunch on the lawn” by neighbors The Locöl!

VASHON ISLAND SPRING STUDIO TOUR: Visit artists’ studios around the island 10 am-5 pm today and tomorrow! Tour organizers are sponsoring WSB right now to amplify the free tour. Details in our calendar listing!

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), stories and songs for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

OPENING DAY FOR COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW) opens today for the first of six preseason weekends, noon-7 pm, with four hour-and-a-half swim sessions, each half lap swimming and half open swim – see the schedule here. (And see our behind-the-scenes photos here.)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Explore the present and past at the home of West Seattle history, open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the newest exhibit, about the West Duwamish Greenbelt! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

SHOE LAUNCH: Visit Carmilia’s noon-4 pm and see these new shoes for yourself! (4528 California SW)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE: General meeting, 4 pm at The Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

SOUTHSIDE REVOLUTION JUNIOR ROLLER DERBY: Bout night at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 4:15 until 8 pm-ish. Get your ticket(s) here.

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: 6-8 pm, Riley Majzun performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

CHARCUTERIE WORKSHOP: Join Boards by Erica at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW) at 6 pm to learn how to make charcuterie, while sipping on crisp mead. Check here for remaining tickets.

CHORAL CONCERT: The Boeing Employees Choir sings for you tonight at 7 at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), $10 suggested donation.

MONSTERWATCH LIVE AT EASY STREET: Album-release show! 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), free, all ages.

LIVE, BUT NOT MUSIC, AT THE SKYLARK: Quizfix Presents: Draft Night – THE DUNDER MIFFLIN DRAFT!, doors at 7, game at 7:30, all ages, admission = donation to Skylark Relocation Fund. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s Soul Focus FM at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

MACHINE LEARNING DANCE NIGHT: 9 pm-2 am at The Lumber Yard (9630 16th SW) in White Center.

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Saturday night singing, 10 pm at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

