West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025 previews continue: Musical shopping!

This year, unlike last year, we haven’t seen anyone promise live music for shoppers on West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day (Saturday, May 10, 9 am-3 pm). But if you’re planning to look for something musical, options abound. Topping the list is the annual Garage Sale Day Sale at Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) – the shop’s biggest sale of the year, promising “guitars, guitars, cheap stuff, free stuff!” TRG is Sale #73 on the map. Also mentioning guitars are Sales 102, 153, and 176. Maybe you fancy something more exotic? A didgeridoo is among the offerings at Sale 250 (they have a viola, too, as does Sale 279). Sale 401 has accordions. Five sales mention pianos – 16, 85, 314, 461, and 508. Sales 161 and 405 have DJ equipment. Sale 132 is looking for a new home for an alto saxophone. If you’d rather listen to music than play it, records will be sold at Sales 10, 19, 31, 126, 156, 201, 205, 232, 250, 270, 298, 360, 369, 374, 390, 436, 454, and 537. And in addition to all those, music is mentioned by 11 more sales – 2, 15, 30, 96, 235, 315, 384, 464, 495, 512, and 518. Whatever you’re looking for on WSCGSD – musical or not – you can search the online map by choosing the search icon and searching the description field for your chosen keyword, and you can search the printable list/guide with browser find. More previews to come!