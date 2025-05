Thanks to Chief Sealth International High School athletic director Ernest Policarpio for the report and photo:

Congratulations to the Chief Sealth 2025 Washington Athletic Club /101 Club award winners: Winners were Micah Policarpio, Jay Johnson, and Xavier Nguyen; Riley Yup, Hannah Mueller, and Allison Ohta The WAC & 101 Club Awards honor 3 boys and 3 girls from each school who have athletic & academic achievements.