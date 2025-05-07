FOLLOWUP: More details of Councilmember Saka’s May 14 community-safety meeting

As we first reported on Monday, City Councilmember Rob Saka announced plans for a community-safety meeting May 14, but said details were still being worked out. Last night at the community-organized North Delridge public-safety gathering (WSB coverage here), his chief of staff Elaine Ikoma Ko said it would start at 6:30 pm and the location would be announced today. Now that’s just in – he’s describing it as “a Community Safety Meeting focusing specifically on the concerns facing the North Delridge, Snake Hill, and High Point neighborhoods”:

Wednesday, May 14

6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

(doors open 6:15 pm, event ends promptly at 8:00 pm)

Neighborhood House – High Point

6400 Sylvan Way SW

I’ve invited key city leaders to join us including Police Chief Shon Barnes, Chief of Public Safety Officer Natalie Walton-Anderson, Parks Superintendent AP Diaz, and Seattle City Light CEO Dawn Lindell. Council President Sara Nelson and additional city representatives will also be in attendance.

This community gathering is about listening — and acting. Our goal is to give city leadership a clear understanding of how this violence is affecting daily life and to explore real, cross-departmental and community-rooted solutions. Because no one agency — and no one person — can solve this alone.

I have always said that public safety must be a shared responsibility – one that involves government, law enforcement, community organizations, and neighbors. So let’s come together to find shared solutions!

If you live in North Delridge, Snake Hill, or High Point, I encourage you to share your voice ahead of the meeting by submitting a question for the panel