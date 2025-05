(Photos courtesy Nucor)

As reported here Tuesday, West Seattle’s Nucor Steel mill by the west end of the bridge is dismantling three smokestacks that were decommissioned 40 years ago but have remained in place … until now. The company has shared some images of the early work, including drone views (above and below):

And a ground view too:

Nucor says the disassembly will take about five weeks – no explosives involved, just piece by piece – and the steel will be recycled on site.