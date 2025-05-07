West Seattle, Washington

07 Wednesday

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fugitive wanted on sex-crime charge

May 7, 2025 8:22 pm
|      15 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

At right is David C. Williford, and authorities are looking for him. They didn’t put out a bulletin; we learned of the search after two residents in North Admiral told us state Department of Corrections officers came to a house in their neighborhood with a warrant for his arrest. We contacted the DOC, which confirmed that when officers forcibly entered the house, they discovered a disabled tracking device that he was supposed to be wearing as part of “community custody” (basically our state’s term for parole). A DOC spokesperson could only tell us that Williford is currently wanted on charges of a sex crime involving a relative. Neighbors sent links about a past case outside King County in which he was involved; the DOC spokesperson confirmed his record includes assault and animal cruelty. Though the initial allegations reported in this story are extremely disturbing, it appears from this story that he plea-bargained to some and did not serve much time. We haven’t so far been able to obtain documents on any current or recent cases, though an online docket shows a case number for an unspecified Mason County case last year. Neighbors were given further description information for Williford: 38, 6’4″, bald. If you see or think you’ve seen him, call 911.

15 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fugitive wanted on sex-crime charge"

  • Alki resident May 7, 2025 (8:42 pm)
    Reply

    EPIC FAILURE of the justice department to leave this guy in a busy West Seattle neighborhood with a bracelet.

  • T Rex May 7, 2025 (8:48 pm)
    Reply

    This is a truly disturbing story indeed.  Judge me all you want but he should NEVER be allowed out ever again. EVER. I cannot believe he was released with an ankle bracelet, how is this possible ? 

  • Liz F. May 7, 2025 (8:50 pm)
    Reply

    I take issue with how the police handled the immediate aftermath of this situation and want answers. This man raped two children – and tortured animals. Let that sink in. After the suspect fled the home, four officers in two vehicles drove around looking for him for what we think was 30 – 60 min. Here are all the things they didn’t do:

    1. Go door to door and ask neighbors if they had seen anyone and to check backyards. 
    2. Provide or circulate a photo of the suspect to help neighbors identify him. 
    3. Alert parents of Lafayette Elementary School, which is less than 0.5 miles from where he was.
    4. Likely because of his plea deal, he is not a registered sex offender, so neighbors were never even notified that he was living next door.  
  • Beyond disturbing May 7, 2025 (8:59 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for posting this. I heard the police banging on the door for him to open up and later kick the door down. My neighbor saw guns drawn. Everyone should be very alarmed that this person is roaming in our community having cut off his ankle bracelet. He pled to receive a fourth degree assault charge but he raped 5 and 8 year old children. His cruelty to animal charges  are very disturbing. Read the attached articles. This person is clearly a sociopath. Time served or not he has violated parole. This is a story that should be picked up by local news and shared with the community. Rob Saka please update us 5/14. 

  • Rachel May 7, 2025 (9:02 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for alerting us, WSB. This is very disturbing. Does anyone know what SPD is currently doing to pursue him? Why hasn’t SPD alerted the community? 

    • WSB May 7, 2025 (9:29 pm)
      Reply

      Please note, this is NOT an SPD case. This is Department of Corrections (and one of the neighbors who told us about this has at least one DOC officer’s business card). SPD may not even know about this; there’s nothing in King County court records regarding him, and whatever warrant the DOC has isn’t even showing in their warrant lookup.

  • observer May 7, 2025 (9:05 pm)
    Reply

    What time did all this activity take place?

  • Jason R. May 7, 2025 (9:11 pm)
    Reply

    We heard from neighbors he fled on foot. Thank you for posting his picture WSB. Double check those doors and windows tonight Admiral!

  • A N May 7, 2025 (9:13 pm)
    Reply

    It’s so disturbing how different he looks in the three photos (mug shot + the two in the links). Hopefully his distinctive height will give him away.

  • Natalie May 7, 2025 (9:16 pm)
    Reply

    This is a very serious and concerning situation, especially considering how many young children and innocent animals live in this neighborhood . The community deserves answers from the police as to what happened and how this fugitive is still on the loose.

  • Saw this happen May 7, 2025 (9:18 pm)
    Reply

    I saw this happen. It is his mother’s house. It was terrifying to see officers with weapons drawn with young children present. And even more terrifying to know that he was here for up to 5 days hiding out and he still hasn’t been caught. 

  • 1994 May 7, 2025 (9:26 pm)
    Reply

    The prior crimes in the related articles with links were from 2015, and the sentence was issued in 2016.  There must be some new crimes that earned him a tracking device for community custody?

    • WSB May 7, 2025 (9:34 pm)
      Reply

      That’s what I wasn’t able to find out – as mentioned above, a docket (through statewide search) shows a case from 2024 in Mason County but doesn’t say for what (since it was in Superior Court, that suggests felony) and I haven’t found a source of online Mason Co. court docs so far, so I’ll be inquiring further.

  • Rachel May 7, 2025 (9:35 pm)
    Reply

    This is incredibly disturbing. What is SPD currently doing to find him and alert the neighborhood? A few months ago, there was a helicopter circling near Morgan junction looking for a fugitive and alerting the neighborhood over a loudspeaker…why was that not done to help apprehend this violent offender? Two police cars searching for less than an hour is negligent and quite frankly outrageous. 

