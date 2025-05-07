WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Fugitive wanted on sex-crime charge

At right is David C. Williford, and authorities are looking for him. They didn’t put out a bulletin; we learned of the search after two residents in North Admiral told us state Department of Corrections officers came to a house in their neighborhood with a warrant for his arrest. We contacted the DOC, which confirmed that when officers forcibly entered the house, they discovered a disabled tracking device that he was supposed to be wearing as part of “community custody” (basically our state’s term for parole). A DOC spokesperson could only tell us that Williford is currently wanted on charges of a sex crime involving a relative. Neighbors sent links about a past case outside King County in which he was involved; the DOC spokesperson confirmed his record includes assault and animal cruelty. Though the initial allegations reported in this story are extremely disturbing, it appears from this story that he plea-bargained to some and did not serve much time. We haven’t so far been able to obtain documents on any current or recent cases, though an online docket shows a case number for an unspecified Mason County case last year. Neighbors were given further description information for Williford: 38, 6’4″, bald. If you see or think you’ve seen him, call 911.