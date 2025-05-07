VIDEO: ‘Stress magic,’ music, movement highlight Center for Active Living’s lively 2025 benefit breakfast

(WSB photos/video)

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

One of the speakers at The Center for Active Living‘s fundraising breakfast served up one word that you can use to beat stress.

The entire event, in fact, could have been characterized as stress relief of a sort – the more money the center raises, the less it has to worry about how it’ll continue being able to pay for the many programs and services it offers as “The Center of It All,” the theme of this year’s event, held Tuesday morning at Alki Masonic Center in The Junction.

Last year’s breakfast event introduced the former Senior Center’s new name, better reflecting its status as a hub of community connection for people of all ages. Since then, executive director Amy Lee Derenthal told the 200 attendees Tuesday morning, the center’s serving more people now than ever in its 50-year history – 1,500+ members, three times what it had in 2021, ages from late 20s to 100. The center has added new programs – totaling more than 50 programs each week. The center feeds people via community dining and Margie’s Cafe, and delivers 400 meals “to home-bound folks” every month. With the help of volunteers, they offer tech navigation, make home visits via Westside Friends, and staff the Stop & Shop on the center’s lower level. Plus their staff includes two social workers; their work includes running support groups that regularly serve more than 100 people.

“As a small community-based nonprofit, we’re constantly stretching our budget to meet our needs,” Derenthal explained. It’s challenging, but it’s “my dream job,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion just a bit. Here’s everything she told the crowd:

She’s not the only one for which the Center for Active Living work fulfills dreams of making a difference in others’ livesi. “It’s nice to be involved with people helping other people,” said a center volunteer/member in this new video debuted at the breakfast.

Donors experienced fulfillment too, including board member Emily Austin, who spoke about her reasons for giving.

She talked about growing up in family circumstances that led her to gravitate toward older adults, even when she was a kid. She got involved with the center after moving here in 2011. Then in 2022,she joined its board, learning about the “bravery and courage” it takes to operate a nonprofit. “We need the center to thrive fir years to come,” she said, imploring attendees to help make that possible with their gifts.

The center’s work provides everything from classes to meals to social events and group gatherings. Attendees got to sample some of those offerings – like the ukulele group:

And pianist extraordinaire Larry Knapp, who leads the lineup on Jazz Nights at the center:

Not much for music? How about movement?

Denise Geroux was onstage to demonstrate some of what she teaches at the center, focusing on “body awareness … learning how to support yourself through your skeleton …” That’s what she says we should be focused on, not just our muscles.

And then came the “stress magic” we mentioned at the start of this story. Dat Tran, stress-mastery coach, showed how the word “extraordinary” can help you conquer stress:

“Instead of focusing on lowering your stress or taking on less stress, focus on feeling extraordinary,” he advised.

Many in the room had reasons to do exactly that, emcee Ryan Sheaffer suggested, opening the morning with a round of acknowledgments, particularly for the volunteers. And he energetically led a round of live-donating – you could even contribute via text! – getting the center close to its $75,000 goal.

“Your support supports the physical, mental, emotional wellbeing of this community,” said board president Stephanie Bruno in closing. “I got involved because I first thought this woud be a great place for my grandmother .. then I realized it was a great place for me.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP: We followed up with executive director Derenthal today. She says, “Thank you to everyone who donated. We are close to our $75,000 goal. Help us cross the finish line by making a donation! Gifts $500+ are matched thanks to a generous donation from Nucor.” The donation link is here.