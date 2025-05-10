SPORTS: Postseason softball and baseball updates

West Seattle High School‘s softball team is headed to the district tournament after finishing the Metro League tournament in sixth place. That’s where the Wildcats wound up after a win and a loss at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex on Friday, beating Seattle Prep 14-7 in the afternoon, then losing 6-5 to Holy Names in the evening. Their first district game will also be at NCSWAC (2801 SW Thistle), 4 pm Monday (May 12). … Also Friday night at NCSWAC, WSHS baseball scored a win, 1-0 over Bishop Blanchet. Their next Metro tournament game is 4 pm Monday at Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd), vs. Eastside Catholic. … And Steve Cox is where the Chief Sealth International High School baseball team plays Sultan at 10 am today in the 2A district semifinals.