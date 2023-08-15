BIZNOTES: Triangle pet shop; Westwood Daiso update; ex-A’lora Mortgage

Three new-business notes today:

PET SHOP: From city permit files – All The Best Pet Care is apparently returning to West Seattle. The regional chain had a shop on Alki from 2007 to 2009 (where Outer Space Seattle is now). It’s applied for a permit to take a retail space at Maris, the Triangle-area mixed-use complex at 4722 Fauntleroy SW. We’ve had an inquiry out to ATB since seeing the application; haven’t heard back yet.

WESTWOOD DAISO UPDATE: Also from the permit files – the plan for a Daiso store at Westwood Village appears to be advancing. When we first reported last month that the center’s directory map – often the first and only place WWV has “announced” new tenants – showed Daiso coming to a combination of the recently vacated ex-SportClips space and the 5-years-empty ex-Fresh Vitamins space, next to Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor). At the time, permit files showed nothing – but now there are permits both for combining the spaces and for setting up the Daiso store (which is named on the city docket). Still no word back from the company on timeline,

EX-A’LORA MORTGAGE: Readers recently pointed out that the “for lease” sign had been taken down from this standalone building at 6358 42nd SW, kitty-corner from the north side of West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor). Though there’s no sign up, online searching identified the new tenant: U.S. offices for Lozano Funeral Transportation. Google’s translation of their website, which is entirely in Spanish, says it’s a branch of a century-old business founded in Mexico and specializing in repatriation – arranging for decedents to be returned home for burial.