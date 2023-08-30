BIZNOTE: New location for Floors Plus Northwest

(Photo sent by Mike)

Thanks to Mike for the tip! Floors Plus Northwest has moved – but is still in Morgan Junction, now in the former Super Supplements space at 6451 Fauntleroy Way SW, where we stopped in and talked with co-proprietor Liliana Morales.

(WSB photos from here)

She says the new location is bigger and has offstreet parking for customers. The sign’s not up yet but they’ll install it as soon as it arrives.

Meantime, she says they’re having a sale right now “on all Gaia LVP lines, Abode and Kentwood Savannah Collections in hardwood, Aurora hardwood, and all Dream Weaver carpets.” She and husband Luis Morales opened Floors Plus Northwest almost three years ago; the building where they were originally located, 6959 California SW, was on the market recently, but county records don’t show a change in ownership.