BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Junction plumbing repairs almost done

It’s been almost two weeks since we first reported on sewer-line repairs affecting Elliott Bay Brewing and then Talarico’s Pizza in The Junction. The work got ever more complicated, Tim O’Neill of O’Neill Plumbing Company (WSB sponsor) explained, as they dealt with, among other things, a century-old line. He sent an update today explaining that you’ll see his crews in the area a little while longer:

Both Elliott Bay Brewery & Talarico’s Pizzeria are open for business.

The EBB pipe-lining project from inside the building’s basement to the main on California Ave ha been completed.

We then moved over to Talarico’s to make similar repairs and have found additional pipe separations near the curb line that will require some equipment that is not readily available until early next week.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hope to have everything, including the cement repairs, completed by 8/31.