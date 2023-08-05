ALSO HAPPENING TODAY: Low Rider Block Party in South Delridge; DB Downhill bike ride from Admiral

Two more events today just belatedly hit our radar:

(Added: WSB photos)

LOWRIDER BLOCK PARTY: The third annual street party presented by Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery is happening right now on 17th SW just north of Roxbury, continuing until 5 pm.

Cars, music, art, vendors, food!

‘DEAD BABY DOWNHILL’ BIKE RIDE: Watch for potentially hundreds of bicycle riders in The Admiral District this afternoon/evening – Guy just told us the “Dead Baby Downhill” ride is leaving from Admiral Pub (we covered its Admiral start in 2011): “Registration from 3-6. The race starts at 6:00 pm sharp. Come out and cheer on the racers!” (Added: They’re riding to Georgetown.)