5:10 PM: A texter sent that photo as several other readers were asking if we knew anything about that dark smoke from downtown. It’s a fire response logged to Fairview and Mercer, in the South Lake Union area, just re-coded on the 911 log to “encampment fire.” Firefighters are still working to extinguish it, according to radio exchanges.

6:06 PM: SFD says the fire is under control and that no one was hurt.