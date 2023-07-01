WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: Welcome to July!

(Thanks to everyone who sent photos of Friday’s sunset – this one is from Gene Pavola)

Staying close to home for the extended holiday weekend? Lots of ideas for your staycation – here are highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TAE KWON DO: First July session for the West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club is 9:30 am today at High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), all levels welcome.

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: 10 am-2 pm, the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center will be open, with a sizable selection of student-grown plants. (6000 16th SW, north end of campus)

SOUTH DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: The farmers’ market on the grounds of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW) is happening weekly, 10 am-2 pm Saturday, prioritizing vendors of color and presented by African Community Housing & Development.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Learn about Marco’s music here.

MOUNTAIN TO SOUND OUTFITTERS SALE: Through Sunday, take 15 percent off your purchase of one in-stock item at Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

SPRAYPARK OPEN: Highland Park Spraypark is open daily, 11 am-8 pm. (1100 SW Cloverdale-

COLMAN POOL: The season continues for the city-run outdoor pool at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, as previewed here.

2 WADING POOLS OPEN: Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 12-7 pm, in the upper park near the north play area; Hiawatha (2700 California SW), 12-5:30 pm, in the park northeast of the community center.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: 1-6 pm, visit the tasting room at Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) – selling wine by the glass or bottle. Learn about their wines here! (5910 California SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) 12-4 pm.

REMEMBERING LETICIA: All are welcome at this afternoon’s community Celebration of Life for Leticia Martinez, 1-4 pm at Alki Masonic Center (4736 40th SW).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm, with student-produced wines available. North end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE AT C & P COFFEE: David Guilbault and Friends perform 7-9 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor).

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Thee Deception performs in-store, live, free, all ages, at 7 pm. (4559 California SW)

HEDWIG & THE ANGRY INCH: The musical continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing includes the ticket link.

If you have a show, sale, event, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? for our calendar … please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!