Celebration of Life planned July 1 for Leticia Martinez, 1965-2023

Seven weeks after the news of Leticia Martinez‘s death, her family is sharing this remembrance with word of her Celebration of Life on July 1st:

Leticia Martinez, loving mother and beloved daughter died tragically on April 1st, 2023, after attending a Mariners game in Seattle at the age of 58.

Leticia is survived by her son Patrick Cosman, her parents Guadalupe and Lino Martinez, sisters Maria Arvizu, Elizabeth DeGeare and Laura Martinez-Dicus, brothers Rafael Martinez and Ricardo Martinez, nieces Maria Arvizu-Gonzalez and Lina Dicus, nephews Brian Nateras and Finley Dicus.

Leticia was born in San Diego California on March 26th, 1965. She graduated from San Dieguito High School in 1984 and moved to Seattle in 1996. In 1998, she welcomed her son Patrick into the world. In 2005, Leticia opened Café Rozella, which was a vital part of the White Center community for over ten years. Many multi-cultural and diverse events were held at the Café including musical performances, community support groups, and dancing, all showcasing Leticia’s love for her community. In 2007, Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels named her “a force of change.”

Leticia loved spending time with her family, taking walks on Alki Beach, cooking, and had a love for fashion. She was a devoted mother and made many lasting friendships. She was actively involved in her Buddhist community, where she found peace and happiness. She touched many people with her kindness and willingness to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her unselfish nature and trust in others also led to her being taken from us too soon.

Leticia will be deeply missed by friends and family and those who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held to honor Leticia on Saturday, July 1st, 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Alki Masonic Center, 4736 40th Ave. SW, Seattle.

If I should go tomorrow

It would never be good-bye

For I have left my heart with you

So don’t you ever cry

The love that’s deep within me

Shall reach you from the stars

You’ll feel it from the heavens

And it will heal all scars

Donations can be made to her GoFundMe page “Justice for Leticia,” which will help support Leticia’s son, legal costs, and memorial expenses.