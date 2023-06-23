COLMAN POOL: Season starts Saturday for West Seattle’s only city-run outdoor pool

“First in line for the Colman Pool opening!” That’s how Mike Mahanay captioned the photo he sent to us. The ducks don’t have much longer to wait, nor do you – tomorrow (Saturday, June 24th) is opening day for West Seattle’s only city-run outdoor pool. If you haven’t been there – Colman Pool is on the shore at Lincoln Park, a city-owned 82-year-old outdoor salt-water pool that’s only open in the summer. Starting tomorrow, the pool is open noon-7 pm daily through Labor Day – the online schedule shows you the specific sessions that breaks into. (See this year’s fees here.) Every year, it’s closed to the public several days for swim meets; this year, those dates are July 6-8 and July 14-15.

P.S. Tomorrow is also the start of wading-pool season – first to open in West Seattle will be the Lincoln Park wading pool, 12-7 pm daily starting Saturday, also through Labor Day.