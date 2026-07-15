SUMMER MUSIC! Admiral Neighborhood Association’s first AMP concert Thursday night

Tomorrow night, Belvedere Park is the place to be for the next major outdoor-music event of the summer – the first of three AMP concerts, presented at three parks over the next three Thursday nights by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, all free! The series opens with Steve Aliment and Annie O’Neill – here’s a sample of their music:

6:30 pm start time, bring a chair and/or blanket, and get ready for fun options during the show if you’re interested – a knitting circle, board-game library, and music-related crafts! The park is at 3600 SW Admiral Way, right across from the viewpoint, so best access is on all but the north side.