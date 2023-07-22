WEST SEATTLE GRAND PARADE 2023: Report #3 – the people!

Today’s West Seattle Grand Parade was much more than floats and boats and bands – hundreds of people were part of it. That included honorees, like Grand Marshal Whitney Moore, executive director of the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, above, and Orville Rummel Trophy for Outstanding Community Service recipient Erik Bell, founder of A Cleaner Alki, below:

Accompanying his company’s entry was Gary Potter of Potter Construction (longtime WSB sponsor), whose “Our New Home” banner celebrated their recent headquarters move (the Potter truck started the parade blasting the Starship classic “We Built This City”):

And with voting under way for the August 1st primary election, no surprise that eight candidates were represented in the parade, including four of the eight running for the open City Council District 1 seat – Maren Costa:

Mia Jacobson:

Phil Tavel (with The Bubbleman)

Rob Saka walked with the 34th District Democrats, as did School Board District 6 Director candidate Gina Topp:

One of the other two School Board candidates, Maryanne Wood, also was in the parade.

So were entries supporting two County Council District 8 candidates – Sofia Aragon:

And Teresa Mosqueda:

(If you need an election refresher, here’s ours.)

This parade even had a Sasquatch sighting:

And a shout-out to the Adopt-a-Street cleanup crew who walked – with grabbers – down the parade route as the last entry: