WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 16 notes

Here’s the lineup for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

GARDEN CENTER OPEN: Need more plants for your garden, containers, etc.? You can shop at the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center, open with a wide variety of student-grown plants, until 2 pm. (North end of campus, 6000 16th SW)

FUNDRAISING SALE: Until 4 pm, and again 10 am-4 pm tomorrow:

Vintage and collectible LINENS, hundreds of pieces of beautiful JEWELRY, large quantity of PUZZLES, and miscellaneous items. Proceeds benefit Providence Mt St Vincent. 5637 42nd Ave SW

MEET YOUR COUNTY COUNCILMEMBER: Q&A with County Councilmember Joe McDermott, 11 am at Brookdale Senior Living (4611 35th SW)

SPRAYPARK OPEN: 11 am-8 pm, Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) is open daily.

SUMMER MEALS FOR KIDS: Here’s the list of local sites where free food is available for kids on weekdays this summer, 11:30 am-1 pm lunch, 2-3 pm snacks.

DELRIDGE AND HIAWATHA WADING POOLS OPEN: Noon-5:30 pm. (4501 Delridge Way SW and 2700 California SW)

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

COLMAN POOL OPEN: Noon-7 pm on the shore at Lincoln Park; session schedule here.

SCRABBLE CLUB: You’re invited to play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: 1-6 pm on the north side of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), student-produced wine by the glass or bottle.

VISCON CELLARS: Tonight, visit Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW).

KIDS’ NIGHT OUT: Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW) offers a three-hour drop-off, ticketed event for kids 3 to 12 – more in our calendar listing.

BRAD AT EASY STREET: Live in-store performance celebrating Brad’s album release, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) – here’s how to get in.

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: Anthony Lee Phillips performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SUMMER SUNSET SOUND BATH: 7 pm at Solstice Park (7400 Fauntleroy Way SW), $35.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: The Victory Lap: Carl Christensen & The Lake Flora Band, Zphrisms, Drew Martin, doors 8 pm, music 9 pm at The Skylark – $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!