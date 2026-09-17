ROAD-WORK ALERT: Repaving ahead in Arbor Heights

We received this road-work alert late today from SDOT – part of SW 106th is scheduled to be repaved on multiple days later this month:

What: Street Repaving

Where: SW 106th St between 32nd Ave SW and 39th Ave SW

When: Monday, Sept 21 – Wednesday, Sept 23

Monday, Sept 28 – Thursday, Oct 1

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM Daily

*Weather permitting

 SDOT will remove and repave the top 2 inches of the street at the location listed above.

 Parking will be restricted. o 72 hours before the work starts and parking restrictions begin, “NO PARKING”

signs will be placed on the street.

Monday, Sept 21 – Wednesday, Sept 23

o SW 106th St between 35th Ave SW and 32nd Ave SW will be reduced to a single lane alternating between eastbound and westbound traffic.

o Driveways will be CLOSED during working hours. Driveway access will be provided to the extent possible, but there may be delays of up to one hour to let equipment clear or to let new asphalt cool down enough to accept traffic loads. 

Monday, Sept 28 – Tuesday, Sept 29

o SW 106th St from 35th Ave SW to 34th Ave SW will be CLOSED with Local Access Only.

o 35th Ave SW at SW 106th St will be reduced to a single lane alternating between northbound and southbound traffic.

o Driveways will be CLOSED during working hours. Driveway access will be provided to the extent possible, but there may be delays of up to one hour to let equipment clear or to let new asphalt cool down enough to accept traffic loads. 

Wednesday, Sept 30 – Thursday, Oct 1

o SW 106th St from 35th Ave SW to 39th Ave SW will be CLOSED with Local Access Only.

o 35th Ave SW at SW 106th St will be reduced to a single lane alternating between northbound and southbound traffic