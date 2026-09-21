Make music this fall with West Seattle Community Orchestras: Tryouts tomorrow!

Make it a musical fall by joining the West Seattle Community Orchestras – here’s a reminder that tryouts are tomorrow:
September 22, 5-8 pm: West Seattle Community Orchestras Auditions
Audition for West Seattle Community Orchestras! These auditions are casual and help our conductors decide which of our ensembles is the best fit. Pre-registration encouraged, all orchestral instruments welcome.
K-12 students participate in our programs for free; adults pay a minimal registration fee. For more information, please email cassie@wscorchestras.org or visit wscorchestras.org/register.
Most WSCO performances are at Chief Sealth International HS (2600 SW Thistle), as are their practices.
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