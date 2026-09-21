TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK: Last Monday of summer

6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Monday, September 21, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Increasing cloudiness expected throughout the day, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:55 am today; sunset will be at 7:08 pm. (Fall officially begins at 5:05 pm Tuesday.)

ROAD WORK

As announced by SDOT, the first phase of a repaving project on SW 106th is expected to begin today:

Monday, Sept 21 â€“ Wednesday, Sept 23

o SW 106th St between 35th Ave SW and 32nd Ave SW will be reduced to a single lane alternating between eastbound and westbound traffic.

o Driveways will be CLOSED during working hours. Driveway access will be provided to the extent possible, but there may be delays of up to one hour to let equipment clear or to let new asphalt cool down enough to accept traffic loads.

TRANSIT TODAY

Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the three-boat schedule.

Check the alert page for any late-breaking changes.

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here. (Including one for the SW 106th project zone mentioned above.)

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with later night runs Fridays and Saturdays for just under three more weeks.

BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!