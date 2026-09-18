DEVELOPMENT FOLLOWUP: Next steps in ‘affordable homeownership’ project for ex-substation in Highland Park

Two years after the city chose Homestead Community Land Trust as the developer for an “affordable homeownership” project at 16th SW and SW Holden, you can’t see signs of change at the fenced ex-substation yet, but we have an update:

The plan is in the city permit system now, with a recent early-stage filing, and Homestead CLT will be at next Wednesday’s HPAC meeting with the newest information. Even before that appearance was confirmed, Homestead CLT CEO Kathleen Hosfeld told WSB they were working to “convene conversations [with the community] about some design choices before we submit a permit” – so the HPAC meeting is part of that:

Homestead Community Land Trust and SMR Architects have been working to incorporate the communityâ€™s early guidance about what should be built at the former Dumar Substation site. We will share an update on the projectâ€™s design and permitting timeline and invite further community input, particularly on options for the ground-floor commercial or retail space. We will also answer general questions about the project.

HPAC meets Wednesday at 6:30 pm at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

As announced in 2024, the city Office of Housing committed to investing up to $3 million to “support the creation of 21 permanently affordable homes” on the site. (They’ll be for sale, not rent.) The ground-floor commercial (or retail) space is something community members advocated for. The preliminary site plan filed with the city shows an outline for a four-story building with 20 units, two live-work units, and a commercial space. The primary residential entry would be on 16th, while the residential and live-work units’ entries would be on Holden, and a “garage entry” is listed off the west-side alley. Hosfeld says they’re still working on more funding in hopes work can start next year, planning to apply for a share of the state’s Housing Trust Fund. The ~9,400-square-foot site is one of the ex-substations the city decided to dispose of more than a decade ago.