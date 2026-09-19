HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Indivisible’s anti-ICE protest, hours after local incident

1:30 PM: California/Graham is one of the dozen-plus streetcorners where West Seattle Indivisible has protesters standing in vigil this afternoon for people whose deaths were linked to ICE activity. This was scheduled weeks ago, so it’s a coincidence that it’s happening hours after ICE officers swept into West Seattle, reportedly taking away three people and leaving behind their vehicle with construction equipment, smashed windows, and flat tires. This demonstration is expected to continue until 3 pm. We’re off to check some other intersections where at least one person per corner planned to hold memorial signs.

1:39 PM: We have passed several on our way up to The Junction, where signholders are at the many-cornered California/Edmunds intersection: