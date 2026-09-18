West Seattle, Washington

18 Friday

67℉

WEEKEND PREVIEW: 50+ artists to see during free 2026 West Seattle Art Tour, both days!

September 18, 2026 3:59 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

West Seattle’s biggest art event of the year is hours away!

The 2026 West Seattle Art Tour is happening both days this weekend, 10 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday. What’s different about the West Seattle Art Tour is that you get to see artists in their studios, with behind-the-scenes views of their creative work. Many artists with studios are hosting “guest artists” too, so most stops bring you the chance to meet more than one artist. A multitude of media is featured – photography, pottery, painting, paper, printmaking, drawing, digital, textile, glass, jewelry, sculpture … you can browse the artists A-Z here, browse the 16 tour sites here, and find the map – printable or interactive – by going here. The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by the artists and supported by community sponsors (including WSB). You decide how much to see – from one stop to all 16!

Share This

No Replies to "WEEKEND PREVIEW: 50+ artists to see during free 2026 West Seattle Art Tour, both days!"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.