WEEKEND PREVIEW: 50+ artists to see during free 2026 West Seattle Art Tour, both days!

West Seattle’s biggest art event of the year is hours away!

The 2026 West Seattle Art Tour is happening both days this weekend, 10 am-5 pm Saturday and Sunday. What’s different about the West Seattle Art Tour is that you get to see artists in their studios, with behind-the-scenes views of their creative work. Many artists with studios are hosting “guest artists” too, so most stops bring you the chance to meet more than one artist. A multitude of media is featured – photography, pottery, painting, paper, printmaking, drawing, digital, textile, glass, jewelry, sculpture … you can browse the artists A-Z here, browse the 16 tour sites here, and find the map – printable or interactive – by going here. The West Seattle Art Tour is organized by the artists and supported by community sponsors (including WSB). You decide how much to see – from one stop to all 16!