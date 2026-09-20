WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Morgan Junction armed robbery

Details are few so far, but police are investigating a reported armed robbery just after 10 pm in Morgan Junction. The initial report was that it happened at the gas station/mini-mart at 6540 California SW (though it should be noted, that address has two other businesses open at this hour, Domino’s Pizza and the BECU ATM). The only descriptive info sent out over the radio was a Black man in his 20s, no other details. Since there’s been so little radio traffic on this, we might not find out more until the written report is available.