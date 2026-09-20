HEALTH: Vaccination clinics ahead at schools in West Seattle

Community members of all ages can get vaccinated at clinics coming up at local schools – here’s the announcement we were asked to share to you:

Seattle Visiting Nurse Association runs annual flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics at various middle and high schools in partnership with Seattle Public Schools.

These clinics are open to the public, but appointments are required. Our first clinic is coming up on 10/4 at Louisa Boren STEM K-8.

Patients will be able to get a flu shot, COVID-19 vaccine, or both in the same appointment. We can vaccinate kids 4 and up for flu and 5 and up for COVID-19. All patients can receive COVID-19 vaccines this season due to a Washington State Department of Health order.

We will be using the updated Moderna products for 2025. Each patient needs their own registration, in their name, with their information.

If anyone has questions, they can email us at info@seattlevna.com.