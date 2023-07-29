UPDATE: Crash on westbound West Seattle low bridge; water trouble on West Marginal

10:33 AM: What was reported as a two-vehicle collision is blocking the westbound low bridge right now. SPD and SFD have responded; no major injuries reported so far, but avoid the low bridge for a while. In addition to towing, the scene is reported to need a fluid-spill cleanup before it can be cleared.

Meantime, speaking of fluids, a broken hydrant is reported to be “spewing water” possibly almost a foot deep on West Marginal near Front Street.

11:18 AM:. Police have told dispatch that all lanes of the low bridge are now open again.