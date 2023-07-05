West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat mishap on West Seattle low bridge

July 5, 2023 2:36 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
(SDOT camera images except as otherwise credited)

2:36 PM: As the traffic-camera image above shows, the westbound low bridge is blocked right now by a truck that lost control of a boat it was towing/carrying and people who are trying to help remedy the situation.

2:39 PM: Police have arrived at the scene.

2:48 PM: Thanks to Otto for the photo taken around 2:10 pm, showing the boat fell off its trailer.

3:39 PM: Still not cleared, but traffic is getting around.

4:30 PM: Tow rigs have now arrived.

5:03 PM: Eastbound traffic is being held, the live video feed shows, while one rig attempts to lift the boat.

4 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat mishap on West Seattle low bridge"

  • Eddie July 5, 2023 (2:52 pm)
    Ouch!.Nice boat, that’s gonna leave a mark.

  • StreamDreamer July 5, 2023 (3:29 pm)
    You had one job….

  • WSPK July 5, 2023 (3:30 pm)
    OUCH, that’s a nice boat.

  • justme July 5, 2023 (4:36 pm)
    What a beautiful boat! Hope the damage isn’t too sever.

