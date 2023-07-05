TRAFFIC ALERT: Boat mishap on West Seattle low bridge

(SDOT camera images except as otherwise credited)

2:36 PM: As the traffic-camera image above shows, the westbound low bridge is blocked right now by a truck that lost control of a boat it was towing/carrying and people who are trying to help remedy the situation.

2:39 PM: Police have arrived at the scene.

2:48 PM: Thanks to Otto for the photo taken around 2:10 pm, showing the boat fell off its trailer.

3:39 PM: Still not cleared, but traffic is getting around.

4:30 PM: Tow rigs have now arrived.

5:03 PM: Eastbound traffic is being held, the live video feed shows, while one rig attempts to lift the boat.