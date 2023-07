8:24 PM: Notice all the haze to the west this evening? The National Weather Service‘s forecast discussion notes that “some elevated smoke from fires in Canada may drift over the region, but this is not expected to significantly make it down to the surface.” While the air quality remains OK right now, the smoke forecast for the next two days shows it moving down into the “moderate” zone.

ADDED TUESDAY: Thanks to Jen Popp for that photo of the smoky sunset.