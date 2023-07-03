West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: State says ‘site resolution plan’ still being formulated for Myers Way encampment

July 3, 2023 6:53 pm
 |   Safety | West Seattle news

(April photo of encampment, taken by an Arrowhead Gardens resident)

The encampment on the east side of the north end of Myers Way hasn’t been cleared yet – in fact, WSDOT acknowledges, it continues to grow – but the state says a “site resolution plan” is still in the works. An update circulated today to area residents including the senior-living complex across the street, Arrowhead Gardens, also says they are considering “potentially placing [a] barrier to prevent more RVs and vehicles moving onsite” and taking steps to “identify and tag … abandoned tents and vehicles.” From the update sent by WSDOT assistant regional maintenance/operations manager Morgan Balogh:

… This encampment remains our top multijurisdictional priority site to address and the Washington State Department of Transportation, the Washington State Patrol, the state Department of Commerce, King County Regional Homeless Authority, and the City of Seattle are working together to finalize a site resolution plan. Actions currently underway include:

Site stabilization

Vegetation clearing and removal, improve access control – WSDOT, in coordination with partners, will do additional assessment of the location this week to finalize a plan to remove vegetation as this helps improve sightlines to allow for better visibility. This assessment will also look at potentially placing barrier to prevent more RVs and vehicles moving onsite, to better manage ingress and egress to the site and to ultimately restrict growth.

Site clean-up and planning for reduction in footprint – There are a number of abandoned tents and vehicles on site, so we will start work to identify and tag those items for removal. Outreach providers are also working with those living onsite to do a major trash/debris pick-up.

Trash pick-up – The City of Seattle is onsite providing litter pick-ups and trash mitigation several times a week.

Outreach, Housing, and Shelter

We are aware of the fact that the site has experienced recent growth in terms of number of people and vehicles. We estimate the current number of people between 40-45 and are working with outreach providers to make sure we have an accurate number.

Expanded outreach – Outreach staff have increased their presence and are onsite daily to assist in making connections, learning about needs and sharing resources with those living onsite while work also continues to identify available shelter/housing options. This intensive outreach work takes time, but it has been shown to be the best way to achieve meaningful, long-term improvement rather than displacing people living homeless to another nearby location. The goal of this work is to put people on the road to safe, stable shelter/housing so they will no longer be living outside and have a chance to rebuild their lives.

Personal hygiene – This week’s assessment will help determine if temporary placement of portable toilets and hygiene stations to mitigate public health concerns and improve site cleanliness is possible while we work toward resolving the site.

Assistance to remove housing barriers – Outreach staff continue to provide assistance to ensure that any barriers to housing, such as obtaining identification documents, are addressed ahead of time so that people may move into housing immediately when resources become available.

As Brian shared in his previous message, housing and shelter outreach at this site are in alignment with state legislature requirements that WSDOT, and its partners in the Right of Way Safety Initiative, work to “transition persons residing on state-owned rights-of-way to safer housing opportunities, with an emphasis on permanent housing solutions,” and that the housing offered is a “meaningful improvement over the individual’s current living situation” and “well-matched to an individual’s assessed needs.”

On behalf of WSDOT and our partner agencies — the Washington State Patrol, the state Department of Commerce, King County Regional Homeless Authority, and the City of Seattle — we are committed to sharing the parameters in which we operate transparently and to share updates on activities happening at the site to ultimately resolve the encampment. Site resolution is very much a shared goal for all of us to include those of you living in proximity to the encampment.

The WSDOT message says they’re also working to meet the request for another community meeting soon; it’s been two months since the last one at Arrowhead Gardens with a group of city officials (WSB coverage here). What some thought was the start of “resolution” in mid-June was not.

12 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: State says 'site resolution plan' still being formulated for Myers Way encampment"

  • flimflam July 3, 2023 (6:56 pm)
    All the hand wringing that goes into the removal of some “bad actors” is ridiculous.

  • Flo B July 3, 2023 (7:07 pm)
    I’m betting if this camp was across the street from any WSDOT officials home the “site resolution plan” would have been formulated in 24 hours or less.

  • MM July 3, 2023 (7:45 pm)
    If this encampment was visible from Sodo district it would be removed immediately for the MLB All-Star game. What a joke. All agency leaders should be ashamed. Get it together. 

  • Alki resident July 3, 2023 (9:11 pm)
    You have drugs addicts, murderers, and riff raff that steal vehicles in this encampment and I’m beyond sickened how much coddling is going on with this situation. This encampment has completely defaced these woods. One guy has a complete landscape thing going on as if he’s on his own land. Also ALSO, every morning when I drive passed to go to work. People with toilet paper are walking across the street to poop in the woods over there. The amount of hazard waste must be past toxic biohazard status. But like the comment above me, if this was near the All Star games coming to town, this would’ve been gone by now. Seattle is a joke. 

    • Mr Henry July 3, 2023 (9:24 pm)
      Your last sentence says it all “SEATTLE IS A JOKE” and so are the elected officials that try to correct our homeless problems. Seems like all they do is have meetings and create more red tape. Very sad.

    • Jay July 4, 2023 (5:41 pm)
      I don’t get why they can’t stick honey buckets and dumpsters at these sites so at least they won’t have to do environmental remediation. When the Alaskan/Atlantic camp was finally removed they had to also remove and replace two feet of soil. I know how expensive this type of remediation work is, it’s a no-brainer to put in a honey bucket and dumpster. If they’re not going to make a decision, the absolute bare minimum is giving people somewhere to poop and throw their trash.

  • aa July 3, 2023 (9:50 pm)
    The destruction of property is illegal plain and simple.  It is disgusting and outrageous that it has continued to exist.  How many agencies does it take to remove people who are not only squatting but also destroying the woods? There is an attitude that we have to respect homeless people and I ask you, how is it respectful to allow them to live like that? Respect doesn’t mean you don’t do anything.  

  • clinker July 4, 2023 (9:21 am)
    This Hubert Humphrey quote is apropos: “The moral test of government is how that government treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped.”

  • Joe July 4, 2023 (9:22 am)
    If this were across the street from Bruce Harrell’s home, it would have been cleared out a long time ago. 

    • susie July 4, 2023 (5:06 pm)
      @Joe, And yes if it were across the street from anyone with the “powers to be” it would be cleared out.
      So we can’t only blame the new Mayor…but I guess we can because like a game of tag, he’s it! 

  • WS Guy July 4, 2023 (10:39 am)
    Sweeps.  I want sweeps.

  • Admiral-2009 July 4, 2023 (2:27 pm)
    aa – Agreed!

