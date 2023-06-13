FOLLOWUP: Myers Way encampment ‘resolution’ begins

Thanks for the tips. The no-parking signs along the city’s portion of Myers Way are there because clearance work has begun on the encampments on the east side of the street; City Councilmember Lisa Herbold had said in her newsletter last Friday (as reported here) that she was told “resolution” was planned. Today, two readers told us in mid-afternoon that they had seen city vehicles and tow trucks in the area earlier; we went out immediately to look but the crews were gone, while vehicles and campers remained along the northeast end of Myers. Subsequent inquiries to city and state contacts haven’t yet yielded any information. But during the Camp Second Chance Community Advisory Committee meeting that just wrapped up, camp managers confirmed that clearance work had happened earlier today. They expressed gratitude – declaring “it was a great day for cleanups along Myers Way” – as the unsanctioned camping causes problems for their attempts to maintain order at their site on the west side of Myers. The clearance work also caused some chaos outside their gates, they said, as some east-side campers and their possessions migrated across the street. While outreach workers have been working with the east-side campers, none will wind up at Camp Second Chance, as its 64 tiny houses are fully occupied, the managers said. We hope to find out more about the east-side situation tomorrow and will check in the morning to see if crews return; the “no parking” signage carries dates running for another week-plus past today.