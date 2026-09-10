TRANSIT, WEATHER, TRAFFIC: Thursday notes

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Thursday, September 10, 2026.
TRANSIT TODAY
West Seattle Water Taxi Regular summer schedule, with later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays (for one more month).
Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule today – any reroute/stop advisories will be here; reminder that buses return to SW Barton as of Saturday.
Washington State Ferries – The Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is now on a two-boat schedule “for about one week” because M/V Cathlamet is out of service; check the alert page for specifics.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET
The forecast is for cloudy skies, then clearing, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise will be at 6:40 am today; sunset will be at 7:31 pm.
BRIDGE TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Here are four bridge views from the SDOT map:
High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:
Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view:
1st Avenue South Bridge:
See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS