COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Summer Fest – Kids Zone helpers needed!

West Seattle Summer Fest is now exactly one week away – starting next Friday (July 14th)!

One of the signature features will be the Kids Zone, featuring inflatables. The West Seattle Junction Association is hiring helpers 15+ to “watch the inflatables and control how many kids are going in at a time.” Pay is $17/hour, with four shifts open:

Friday 1-8 Saturday 10-3 and 3-8 Sunday 10-5

Interested? Contact chris@wsjunction.org

P.S. Aside from the inflatables, which require tickets, the Kids Zone will offer free activities and games too.