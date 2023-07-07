West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: One week until West Seattle Summer Fest – Kids Zone helpers needed!

July 7, 2023 8:42 pm
West Seattle Summer Fest is now exactly one week away – starting next Friday (July 14th)!

One of the signature features will be the Kids Zone, featuring inflatables. The West Seattle Junction Association is hiring helpers 15+ to “watch the inflatables and control how many kids are going in at a time.” Pay is $17/hour, with four shifts open:

Friday 1-8

Saturday 10-3 and 3-8

Sunday 10-5

Interested? Contact chris@wsjunction.org

P.S. Aside from the inflatables, which require tickets, the Kids Zone will offer free activities and games too.

